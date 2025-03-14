One member of the public felt the city’s entertainment offering could be improved, with him giving more live jazz and rock bands as an example.

People in Leeds have revealed what they would like to see in the city

A member of the public said they would love to have trams, while another person felt there should be more buses as they currently don’t find them to be frequent enough.

A man said he felt places could be open longer, for instance, opening earlier in the morning or later at night.

An aerial panoramic view of Leeds city centre. | Adobe Stock

Another member of the public said more gyms in the city would be good, as he always finds it busy when he goes.

One person said they think some areas of the city need to be better lit. She said: “I think that some places you go are a bit scary, especially as a woman. You either have a really friendly community here, but if you go 10 minutes out, it's not the best. But I do love Leeds.”

Another person said that the green spaces in Leeds are really good, but that they need to be looked after. She said there could be more recycling and dog waste bins to help keep the parks tidy.