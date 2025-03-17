Laughter Yoga teacher Lynne Carruthers is helping people improve their wellbeing through laughter in Leeds.

Lynne Carruthers, who runs Laugh With Lynne, is a laughter yoga leader in Leeds.

Lynne discovered laughter yoga while looking for something to “give her a boost” during lockdown.

Lynne, who has a musculoskeletal condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, says a friend suggested laughter yoga because “you can do as much exercise you want for it within your own capabilities”.

Lynne Carruthers who runs Laugh With Lynne in Leeds. | National World - Local TV

She says after trying laughter yoga, she became hooked and later trained to become a laughter yoga leader.

Lynne said: “People are often a little intrigued and also a little nervous about just laughing in front of other people, particularly if you don't know them. I'm very steady with people. I don't make them laugh, but generally if you come to class with a readiness to laugh and a wish to laugh, it generally just comes.

“Brain flossing is imaginary. We're trying to get rid of any unwanted thoughts that are in our brain, anything that shouldn't be in there.

“All the happy hormones are switched on in your body, such as serotonin and endorphins. And it also reduces your stress hormones as well. We don't laugh because we're happy, we're happy because we laugh. So one of the main things about laughter yoga is that it does help your happiness.”