Adorable footage shows Yorkshire Wildlife Park's new lemur

Meet Bindi – the latest cute new arrival at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The crowned lemur, who is 12, has arrived from Suffolk and is settling into her new home at Lemur Woods.

Valentine’s Day was a romantic day for the new arrival, who was introduced to YWP’s lemur Loko on the recommendation of the European Endangered Species Programme.

Director of Animals, Charlotte MacDonald, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bindi to the park. It is great to see how easily she has settled into the woodland area.

“She has quite a sassy personality and this is her first time being mixed with other lemur species, but everything has gone really well.

“Females are actually dominant in the lemur world, choosing who they mate with and chasing off any males that don’t interest them. However, Bindi seems to be bonding well with Loko.

“We are hopeful that they can contribute to vital conservation efforts to protect this incredible species.”

Lemur Woods, a woodland walk-through reserve at the park, is home to three different species of lemur: Crowned, Ring-Tailed and Red-Bellied Lemurs

The park offers a unique chance to meet some of its rarest animals through the unforgettable Animal Experiences.

Visitors can see Bindi and watch the lemurs jump through the trees, find out more about them at the ranger talk and feeding time and discover exciting facts about the endangered species.

Crowned Lemurs, named after the distinctive crown pattern on the top of their heads, are classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

They are gravely at risk of extinction, with an estimated 1,000-10,000 surviving in the wild in Madagascar. Their main threats are habitat loss, being hunted for food and being captured for the illegal pet trade.

YWP prides itself on its global conservation efforts, working closely with the WildLife Foundation, the charity based at the park.

The Foundation is raising funds for two species of lemurs and is a major supporter of conservation efforts to protect them. In 2023, rangers travelled to Madagascar to lend their expertise to the Helpsimus lemur project working on conservation, research and community initiatives.