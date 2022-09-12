Leeds mourns the Queen: Her Majesty's funeral to be shown live in Millennium Square - live updates
Live coverage of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be shown live in Millennium Square, Leeds City Council has confirmed.
The screening is expected to be shown on Monday between 10am-6pm, although the times are subject to confirmation of TV broadcast schedules.
Entry to the designated viewing area will be free (subject to capacity) with a limited number of seating options provided on a first come first served basis.
The Queen’s coffin will make a poignant journey to Buckingham Palace today while the King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch.
Scroll down for live updates as Leeds continues to mourn Her Majesty.
Live coverage of the Queen’s funeral to be shown in Millennium Square
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 09:24
Key Events
Mourners show up in their “tens of thousands"
Mourners in Edinburgh have shown up in their “tens of thousands” to pay their respects to the Queen, with many queueing for hours overnight.
Lord Ian Duncan, the Deputy Speaker in the House of Lords, said crowds along the Royal Mile were “ten-deep”, while the streets surrounding the historic precinct were equally crammed with people.
“That is an extraordinary outpouring of respect, grief, celebration of an extraordinary woman,” he said.
While many people were warned to expect a 12-hour wait to see the monarch’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral, those who queued overnight said their wait-time was five or six hours.
Gavin Hamilton, from Edinburgh, made into the cathedral just before 3am this morning.
He said: “There were people in the queue with me who had travelled from Aberdeen, over 100 miles away, to do this. There were thousands of people in line at 12.30am at the start of the queue.
“The people were still (lining up) after 2.50 am when I got into the cathedral.”
Members of the public started going into the cathedral at about 6pm on Monday.
Shortly after 6am on Tuesday the Scottish Government said the approximate waiting time was roughly two hours but added that that is expected to lengthen during the morning.
It advised people wishing to join the queue to go prepared and dressed for the weather.
Live coverage of the Queen’s funeral to be shown in Millennium Square
People are also welcome to bring their own small portable chairs, food and or hot drinks if they wish.
A selection of onsite food stalls will also be available.
The venue security team will be running bag searches ahead of entering the designated viewing area and strictly no alcohol, glass or large items of furniture will be permitted.
Key events today
Tuesday marks D-Day +4, or D+4, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.
The Queen’s coffin will make a poignant journey to Buckingham Palace today while the King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch.
The King and Queen Consort fly to Belfast for a series of engagements, including meeting political leaders at Hillsborough Castle; a service at St Anne’s Cathedral; and a walkabout at Writers’ Square.
At 5pm, the Queen’s coffin will leave St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
At 6pm, the coffin will depart Edinburgh Airport accompanied by the Princess Royal; from 6.55pm it will arrive at RAF Northolt in west London, from there it will be transported to Buckingham Palace on a state hearse.
Leader of Leeds City Council: “The one constant as the country changed."
Speaking to the YEP, Leader of Leeds City Council Cllr James Lewis said: “People have been talking about her steadfastness; she’s been the one constant as the country has changed around them.
“What’s really interesting is people’s memory of her visits to Leeds over the last 70 years. I remember as a five-year-old, lining up alongside the Coal Road in Whinmoor to open up a new factory, and lots if people have those memories of the Queen’s visits to Leeds.”
Mayor of West Yorkshire: "I know that the lives that she touched, they will never forget that moment.”
The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin was in Leeds today to sign a condolence book in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Arriving at the Leeds Civic Hall earlier this afternoon, the Mayor left a heartfelt message in the book, noting her admiration for the monarch.
"A profound moment": Mayor of West Yorkshire pays tribute to Queen at Leeds Civic Hall
The Mayor of West Yorkshire signed a book of condolence at Leeds Civic Hall today.
A royal guard for the King
King Charles III leaves St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, following a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of his beloved “mama” Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: PA
God Save The King
The national anthem, God Save The King, was sang near the end of the service.
The Queen Consort, Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence could be seen singing as they stood alongside the King in front of the late Queen’s coffin. Picture: PA
The Queen’s coffin arrives at St Giles’ Cathedral
The hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin has arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral where a service of prayer and reflection will take place.
The coffin was lifted out of the hearse and brought into the place of worship, with the King, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of York, and the Earl and the Countess of Wessex walking behind.
As the coffin made its way through the cathedral the choir sang Thou Wilt Keep Him In Perfect Peace, Whose Mind Is Stayed On Thee. Picture: PA
King Charles III joins the procession
King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture: PA