Memories from when you caught a glimpse of The Queen in Leeds

The Queen has stopped off in the city a number of times down the decades. She first visited Leeds as Princess Royal in 1949 where she stopped off at Leeds Civic Hall and Roundhay Park for the Children’s Day celebrations. She visited Leeds for the first time as Queen in 1958 before making trips right through the decades to the 2000s.

Your memories include:

Lucy Hauck: “Aww I went to see her with my grandma in Leeds (2002) to get a glimpse, I was talking about this yesterday at work and how I remembered she was wearing peach. A nice memory.”

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visit Peggy Lyons at her home on Kentmere Avenue in Seacroft.

Sue Holloway: “Remember standing over the road from Gem in Crossgates its now Chiltern Mills think I was about eight.”

Jayne Hartley: “I was there as a school kid - in that photo - Elland Road in 1977. We were given a goody bag containing a coin marking her Jubilee which I still have. I remember a pen and balloon too.”

Jo Rothery: “Remember seeing her in 1977 in Leeds.”

Catherine Kiaie: “I was there at Elland Road that day & have pictures of her walking by.”

The Queen waves to youngsters at Elland Road in July 1977.

Kathleen Walpole: “I was there on the front row (Elland Road, 1977).”

Paula Langton: “I danced for the queen on that day at Elland Road.”

Mark Gillon: “We all came out of school to line up on York Road near the Old Dog and Gun to give here a wave.”

Linda Hecht: “I remember her opening the Seacroft shopping centre.”

The leader of Leeds City Council James Lewis has also shared his personal memory.