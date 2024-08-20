Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A daredevil has broke a nerve shredding world record near Leeds.

Jonny Davies, 32, achieved the incredible stunt by accelerating the modified Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX to 160mph, climbing off the back and putting his feet on the runway.

After practicing beforehand, he completed the challenge on Sunday (August 18) at the Ultimate Supercar Show in Elvington, North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The previous record was held by stunt rider Gary Rothwell, who went at 156.3mph in 1999, but Jonny managed to go at a whopping 159.52mph while doing the stunt.

Jonny Davies completed the challenge at the Ultimate Supercar Show in Elvington. | Alex Fowkes

He's now sent the evidence that he's broke the record to Guinness World Records, so they can verify it.

Jonny said: "I knew it was the fastest I had ever gone because the wind was so strong.

"My foot actually came off the floor because the wind went under it - it was a feeling I had never felt before, even in practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I found out I had done it, the emotions came flooding in. Everyone was cheering and it was a really great atmosphere, the emotions were running and so were the tears."

Jonny, of Peterlee, County Durham, already holds a record for the fastest motorcycle handlebar wheelie at 109mph.

He also achieved the most donuts (spins) by a car around a motorcycle performing a wheelie in one minute alongside Paul Swift at The British Motor Show in 2022.

But the dad-of-two says he was "really focused" on "keeping the nerves at bay" and "getting the job done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny, who plans to release a documentary about the record, said: "I was really focused, I had a test on the Saturday and that got rid of the all the nerves.

"I was focused on getting the job done and was conscious not to get overwhelmed in the day. I just stuck to the plan and focused on getting the job done.

"I didn't try to focus on the end goal too much and if I would get a record or not, I just focused on what I had to do.

"I was really quite emotionless to keep the nerves at bay."