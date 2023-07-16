Leeds Supercar Meet 2023: Best pictures as high performance luxury sports cars take over city venue
Petrolheads gathered at The Motorist, in New Lennerton Lane, Sherburn in Elmet, today (July 16) for the ‘Supercars and Coffee’ event, to raise money for charity.
It saw more than 100 high-performance luxury sports cars arrive at the venue this morning. The event was free, but donations taken will go to city-based mental health charity Leeds Mind. During the event, Go Off Road Barnsley donated a motorbike and Berry’s Jewellers donated a watch to a raffle, which will have contributed to the grand total.
Jason Holman, Director of Leeds Supercar Meet, said that he was “really passionate about making sure that no one has to face a mental health difficulty alone”.
Here are some of the best pictures from the event –