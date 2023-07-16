Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Supercar Meet 2023: Best pictures as high performance luxury sports cars take over city venue

A huge supercar meet in Leeds was a roaring success today, as organisers celebrated their biggest ever showcase of flashy motors.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 16th Jul 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 17:48 BST

Petrolheads gathered at The Motorist, in New Lennerton Lane, Sherburn in Elmet, today (July 16) for the ‘Supercars and Coffee’ event, to raise money for charity.

It saw more than 100 high-performance luxury sports cars arrive at the venue this morning. The event was free, but donations taken will go to city-based mental health charity Leeds Mind. During the event, Go Off Road Barnsley donated a motorbike and Berry’s Jewellers donated a watch to a raffle, which will have contributed to the grand total.

Jason Holman, Director of Leeds Supercar Meet, said that he was “really passionate about making sure that no one has to face a mental health difficulty alone”.

Here are some of the best pictures from the event –

More than 100-high performance luxury sports cars were featured in this year's 'Supercars and Coffee' event at The Motorist, in Sherburn in Elmet.

1. Leeds Supercar Meet 2023

More than 100-high performance luxury sports cars were featured in this year's 'Supercars and Coffee' event at The Motorist, in Sherburn in Elmet. Photo: Leeds Supercar Meet and Carl Sandham

The convoy arrived at 9.45am on July 16, with the event following from 10am to 2pm.

2. Leeds Supercar Meet 2023

The convoy arrived at 9.45am on July 16, with the event following from 10am to 2pm. Photo: Leeds Supercar Meet and Carl Sandham

There was no shortage of flashy motors for petrolheads to enjoy.

3. Leeds Supercar Meet 2023

There was no shortage of flashy motors for petrolheads to enjoy. Photo: Leeds Supercar Meet and Carl Sandham

The event was free to attend, although donations were welcomed as the money raised went to city-based mental health charity Leeds Mind.

4. Leeds Supercar Meet 2023

The event was free to attend, although donations were welcomed as the money raised went to city-based mental health charity Leeds Mind. Photo: Leeds Supercar Meet and Carl Sandham

