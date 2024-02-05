Leeds residents have set out to break Guinness World Records all the time. Some are successful, many more are not. These memories range from the sublime to the ridiculous and feature everything from zombies and Scalextric though to counting to ten in Japanese in the shortest amount of time.
March 2008 and Millennium Square hosted a world record attempt for the largest gathering of zombies. Photo: Matthew Page
November 2008 and Five Lanes Primary School in Wortley were taking part in the 'Big Sing' along with many other schools across the country to aim to break the existing 2005 Guinness World Record of 293,978 children singing along at the same time. Photo: James Hardisty
Pupils from St Chad's Primary in Headingley tookpart in a world record attempt for the largest walking school bus in June 2007. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
This is Terry 'Turbo' Burrows, the fastest window cleaner in the world, showing off his skills at the Kingfisher Windows open day in May 2005. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
The Ice Cube at Millennium Square in January 2009. Pictured are wheelchair user Linda Boadle and ice marshall Richard Cookson on the ice to promote a world record attempt for wheelchair ice skating. Photo: Matthew Page
The Royal Armouries was successful in setting a new Guinness World Record in March 2004 for the largest suit of animal armour in March 2004. This is for the elephant armour, which is the only surviving piece of its kind in the world and can be found in situ on a life size model elephant in the museum's Oriental Gallery. Photo: Royal Armouries