A stunt rider is attempting to break a world record at an airfield near Leeds.

Jonny Davies is attempting to set a new world record for the 'Fastest speed dragged behind a motorcycle’ - essentially ‘skiing’ behind a motorcycle at over 160 mph.

The 32-year old from Peterlee, County Durham, already has two world records under his belt.

Jonny Davies is attempting to set a new world record. | Alex Fowkes

His first came in 2020 after setting the ‘fastest motorcycle handlebar wheelie’, sitting on top of the bike’s bars at 109 mph whilst pulling a wheelie.

This was then followed in 2022 by the ‘most donuts (spins) by a car around a motorcycle performing a wheelie in one minute’ when Jonny and Paul Swift achieved 10 at The British Motor Show that year. In order to break the record, Davies will ride a specially modified Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX - a bike known for its incredible speed and stability. On a yet to be announced runway later this month.

Jonny will accelerate the bike and then climb off the back of it. Fitted to his motorcycle boots are specially made titanium ‘skis’ that produce incredible sparks but little grip. On the specially adapted bike, Jonny will have a secondary throttle to accelerate up to speed.

He carried out a practice at Elvington Airfield, outside York, yesterday (Monday, August 5).