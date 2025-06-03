An event showcasing luxury lifestyle and the very best of aviation is returning to Leeds.

The Elite Events Leeds is offering a "unique platform" for premium lifestyle brands to showcase the very best of high-end living.

Guests can indulge in the best of private aeroplanes, supercars, boats, property and much more at the two-day event at Leeds East Airport. Here’s everything you need to know...

Elite Events will return to Leeds later this month. | Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media

When and where is The Elite Events Leeds?

The Elite Events Leeds will take place at Leeds East Airport, Church Fenton, on June 27 and 28 2025.

Tickets are required to enter the event, and are available to buy now.

How much are tickets?

A show pass, which gives you entry on one of the days, costs £15 each, while entry at the door on the day of the event costs £20.

You can find tickets on the Elite Events website.

What are some of the top brands available?

Private Flyer Fest (North) will provide visitors the opportunity to experience a hands–on wide selection of fixed wing aircraft, turboprops, helicopters and pre-owned aircraft, for private or corporate use.

Meanwhile the Supercar Showcase will include a diverse range of premium motorcars. Ranging from classic cars, custom cars, 4x4’s, track cars, motorcycles to premium pre-owned vehicles.