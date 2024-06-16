Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge luxury show is set to return to Leeds, with organisers promising the finest in aviation and supercars.

Elite Events, a curated exhibition offering a glimpse into the world of luxury, features private jets and top-end vehicles.

Elite Events will return to Leeds later this month. | Chris Roberts/WiderView Visual Media

It is known for attracting high-end aficionados from far and wide, but how can you get your hands on tickets? Here’s everything you need to know -

What is it?

Elite Events is a high-flying lifestyle showcase that transforms a city venue into a playground for enthusiasts.

There are opulent lifestyle brands available to peruse and the opportunity to mingle with like-minded people.

According to organisers, visitors will have the opportunity to "get up close to the latest private jets, helicopters and turboprop aircraft".

They can also enjoy some of the "world's most desirable lifestyle brands, from fine art and fashion to entertainment and electronics".

Where is it happening?

The event is taking place at Leeds East Airport, nestled between the city and York.

With free on-site parking and even the option to fly directly to the event, accessing the elite experience should be easy no matter how you choose to get there.

When is it happening?

Fans of the luxury life have been encouraged to mark their calendars for July 5 and 6, as the event returns next month.

How can I get tickets?

Tickets are required to enter the exclusive event. A single-day show pass is available for £15, with on-the-day entries costing £20.