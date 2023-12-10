Elite Events Leeds 2024: The combined lifestyle showcase for the north returns- how to get tickets
The event showcasing luxury lifestyle and the very best of aviation, marine, supercars and more is coming to Leeds in July.
The Elite Events Leeds is offering a "unique platform" for premium lifestyle brands to showcase the very best of high-end living.
Guests can indulge in the best of private aeroplanes, supercars, boats, homes and property and much more at the two-day event at Leeds East Airport.
Branding itself "Leeds' only exclusive jet-set lifestyle event", the showcase just released tickets for the summer 2024 edition.
When is The Elite Events Leeds and how to get tickets
The Elite Events Leeds will take place at Leeds East Airport Church Fenton on July 5 and 6, 2024.
Tickets are required to enter the event, and are available to buy now.
A show pass, which gives you entry on one of the days, costs £15 each, while entry at the door on the day of the event costs £20. You can find tickets on the Elite Events website.