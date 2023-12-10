The event showcasing luxury lifestyle and the very best of aviation, marine, supercars and more is coming to Leeds in July.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Elite Events Leeds is offering a "unique platform" for premium lifestyle brands to showcase the very best of high-end living.

Guests can indulge in the best of private aeroplanes, supercars, boats, homes and property and much more at the two-day event at Leeds East Airport.

The luxury showcase will offer the best of supercars, private aviation and more at Leeds East Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branding itself "Leeds' only exclusive jet-set lifestyle event", the showcase just released tickets for the summer 2024 edition.

When is The Elite Events Leeds and how to get tickets

The Elite Events Leeds will take place at Leeds East Airport Church Fenton on July 5 and 6, 2024.

Tickets are required to enter the event, and are available to buy now.