Announced by Zoe Ball in the Breakfast Show today, two huge acts have been added to the bill of Radio 2 Live in Leeds, which takes place in Temple Newsam Park in September, plus a very special guest for the Radio 2 DJ Tent.

Robbie Williams accompanied by the 56-piece BBC Concert Orchestra will headline the day on Sunday 18 September and Elbow will be performing on Saturday 17 September.

Robbie Williams, who last performed for Radio 2 In Concert in November 2019, says: “I’m thrilled to be performing at Radio 2 Live at Leeds with my band and the legendary BBC Concert Orchestra in September. I’m really looking forward to seeing you all in Leeds.”

Also announced today is a Robbie Williams night on BBC Two in September featuring a newly-filmed Reel Stories presented by Dermot O’Leary and Robbie’s Radio 2 Live set in full alongside a programme featuring highlights from performances across the Radio 2 Live weekend.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, says: “With Robbie Williams headlining Sunday night and Elbow joining the Saturday line-up of Radio 2 Live in Leeds – both joining what is already a stellar bill of globally-renowned artists, this is going to be a truly memorable weekend of music. Come and join us in Leeds, or if you can’t be there in person, you can see and hear the performances on Radio 2, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer and BBC Two.”

Robbie and Elbow join an already star-studded line-up:

Saturday - Simple Minds, Tears For Fears, Craig David, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Kaiser Chiefs.

Sunday - Nile Rodgers & Chic, George Ezra, Melanie C, Emeli Sandé, Mark Owen, Heather Small and Olly Murs.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2live.

The event will be broadcast live on Radio 2 and the station will also be featuring festival highlights across the weekend, with the full sets available to listen on BBC Sounds for up to 30 days afterwards.