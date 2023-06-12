Former butcher Danny Malin, 43, met vegan personal trainer and Yorkshire Post reporter Sophie Mei Lan, 35, last year during a media interview – when the pair hit it off and Danny invited Sophie as a guest on his LDC radio show.

Danny said: “Even in that interview we had a ‘Yorkshire off' and we just clicked. Then I took her to the train station but her train was cancelled so I dropped her off at home.”

Sophie and Danny began meeting up as friends and quickly realised they had fallen for each other. Sophie said: “I felt like I was living every romantic cliché I had written about, we were destined to be. He is the one for me, there is no doubt.”

Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin and journalist Sophie Mei Lan married at Leeds Minster on Saturday

Danny popped the question to Sophie after she’d finished cleaning the toilet. With bleach on her hands and a "mum bun" in her hair – she said yes.

Sophie added: “Then in another glamorous moment, I took a pregnancy test in the t’Asda loos and Danny saw the results when we hopped back into the Rate My Takeaway van. And we were up duff.”

In true Danny and Sophie style, they planned to tie the knot before their baby arrived. This Saturday, the pair wed at Leeds Minster in a ceremony in front of friends and family to the sound of a gospel choir, dancing and British Sign Language from CoActive.

The theme was white, green and yellow in a nod to the Yorkshire Rose, with oriental touches and the Chinese colour gold in abundance, which represents luck. Rather than traditional flowers, the historical Minster was decorated in stylish balloons by Leeds-based business Sense of Occasion.

Danny, 43, and Sophie, 35, have had a whirlwind romance after they met last year during a media interview

Sophie wore a fairytale dress from Bridal Reloved in York and the bridesmaids’ dresses were designed by Sophie’s daughter Jasmine, and made by Wake Bespoke. The groomsmen were dressed in suits by Danny’s favourite Yorkshire shop Slaters.

Sophie said: “I was worried about finding ‘the’ dress with my growing belly but my friend Elizabeth took the best care of me and I bought a preloved dress, tiara and veil for the big day. Better still it’s all preloved and eco-friendly.”

Being eco-conscious was important to the couple, who tasked Crafting for Good CIC to make stunning invitations using recycled craft supplies. Sophie added: “I also felt a million dollars having Shaheen Bridals do my makeup and hair by Rebecca Roberts.”

Following the ceremony conducted by Paul Maybury at Leeds Minster, there was a crisp buffet, mocktail bar by the Black Durag Guy and a food truck outside of the church.

Danny, a former butcher, shot to fame with his YouTube series Rate My Takeaway (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Wedding guests then made their way to the Aria Suite for a wedding breakfast of Indo-Chinese cuisine, as well as special entertainment from guest bellydancers, Burlesque Chair Dance UK, a wedding magician, musician Cat Thompson and singer Zara Hall. It was followed by a rave-style disco hosted by LDC Radio, with a special set by their good friend DJ Stephanie Hirst alongside Mr and Mrs Yorkshire themed cocktails from the Iyaka Events.

Owner of Iyaka Events, Karina Navarro-Moreno Spittle, said: “The Mr Yorkshire cocktail was a Danny-misu inspired by Dan’s love of Tiramisu and with a magic wand as a stirrer as well as a lightning bolt to represent his love of Harry Potter and magic.

"As Mrs Yorkshire is a bellydancer and personal trainer, her drink was a sparkly nipple - a sparkly red strawberry mocktail with gold pieces, gems on the side and a newspaper scroll for a stirrer to represent her job as a journalist at the Yorkshire Post.”

The wedding was full of Yorkshire’s best media talent such as ITV’s Christine Talbot as compere, Man Vs Baby author Matt Coyne who did a reading, photography and graphic design by Rob Harrison Photography and filming by Esther Olaoye from Sparkle Community Media CIC, the social enterprise that Danny and Sophie run).

Other special guests included legends of rugby league, Alfie OddJob, the Rate My Takeaway admins as well as Sophie’s Mr and Mrs Yorkshire’s favourite journalists, TV personalities and content creators.

A Britain’s Got Talent British variety show reflected Sophie’s career, while food was centre stage for the Rate My Takeaway star. Danny said: “The Indian platters were made by Sheepscar Bar and Grill for the wedding breakfast and we then had a West Indian street food cart.”

Danny added the food was a solid 10. It was a true regional affair when it came to using suppliers too, with Spruce York making bespoke wedding coat hangers, Aroma Fizz Faye making hangers and flip flops and Helen Naughton creating Yorkshire-inspired wax melts as favours for all the guests.

Sophie said: “I never thought the love of my life would come packaged in a Santa top, a Gregg’s coffee (upgraded now to Starbucks) in hand and with an accent almost as Yorkshire sounding as mine.

“But while there’s been a lot of belly laughter – to the point a dentist in Barnsley said I’d locked my jaw (not just wet ma sen) – we’ve had a lot of heart to hearts and tears of relief after a rollercoaster ride in our lives before meeting one another, to say the least.

“Danny and I had been surviving just getting through each day. Life didn’t seem worth living other than for our precious kids who came first and always will. But we had both been just getting through each day with as much work and laughter as possible, yet most days were sidelined with lonely nights.