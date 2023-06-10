He will tie the knot with journalist and influencer Sophie Mei Lan at Leeds Minister, with a wedding breakfast and party to follow at the Aria Suite. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, will be vlogging the day as well as having it professionally filmed, photographed and live-streamed.

The YouTube star tweeted a picture with his soon-to-be-wife and the reverend at Leeds Minster ahead of the big day. He said: “Today is the day when I marry my soul mate.”

Danny, a former butcher, shot to fame with his YouTube channel Rate My Takeaway. His videos document his trips to various food outlets and he has over 600,000 subscribers. His fiancée Sophie is a journalist and also has her own YouTube channel, as well as a channel she runs with Danny named ‘Mr and Mrs Yorkshire’.

The pair, who have been engaged since November 2022, announced they were expecting a baby together in March. Danny said he has previously “tried to accept” they may not conceive as they had been trying for a while to no avail. But Danny has said he and Sophie now have their own “little miracle”.

Danny and Sophie, who both already have children, met through work and initially became friends before entering a relationship. Sophie said: "We both lived for our kids and had accepted we'd be single parents and feeling lonely forever but when we met it was like meeting a male version of me, without the vegetarian taste buds and love of fitness that is."