She's had a "hell of a life story" as she journeyed to the top - and is now working to smash doors open for the next generation of broadcasters.

The award-winning presenter, DJ and public speaker grew up in Barnsley, where her dad fixed TVs to put food on the table as well as playing in a band.

“I remember hearing a lot of music growing up," Stephanie told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie Hirst got her first break at Radio Aire when she was 13, making tea for DJs before getting her own show just three years later (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I came home from school one day and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody was on the radio. My dad called me over to listen to it and I can still picture myself sitting there with my dad beside me.

"I became fascinated with what came out of the radio then - obsessed with tuning around the dial. That’s when I fell in love with it.”

Stephanie was delighted when Radio Aire held a fun day at its studios on Kirkstall Road, offering visitors a tour for about 50p.

After working for the BBC during lockdown, Stephanie now presents 'Stephanie Hirst's Belters' on Hits Radio, a celebration of the biggest dance throwback hits (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I joined the queue to look around, while my parents sat in the sunshine," Stephanie said.

"I remember standing there, in front of Studio One door, and at nine years old I made the decision there and then, that I wanted to work there.”

Stephanie "pestered them so much" that by the time she was 12 she was working in the studio - making tea for the DJs before getting her first show when she was just 16.

It was former Radio Aire DJ Paul Stead, now known for creating TV shows such as The Yorkshire Vet, who gave Stephanie her break.

Stephanie said Leeds is bouncing back 'quickly' from the pandemic (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

She added: “Being in there from an early age, I was like a sponge - absorbing all this information.

"I couldn’t get enough of it and I was encouraged and nurtured there.”

Stephanie has since become one of the nation's best-known radio DJs, winning awards for her work with Galaxy and Capital.

She currently presents 'Stephanie Hirst's Belters' nationally on Hits Radio, a celebration of the biggest dance throwback hits, every Saturday - bringing a much-needed boost of positivity to her listeners.

One of Stephanie's proudest achievements is receiving an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

With the rise of streaming platforms and podcasts, radio has changed in the decades that Stephanie has been a DJ, with many local stations now under the umbrella of bigger networks.

“Local shows connect with audiences and they’ve still got a massive place," Stephanie added.

“The one thing we’ve got against streaming is the DJs. Streaming music is great, but you need someone to connect with - we've learnt that through the pandemic.

“Fundamentally, radio is still the same in many ways - it connects with people, it makes people laugh and it takes them on an emotional journey.

“That’s what I still love about radio, people can reach you and we can react to that there and then."

Stephanie was working for the BBC during the pandemic, often presenting on BBC Radio Leeds, and she still has the running orders from some of her shows during the first lockdown.

She added: "Being on the air during the pandemic was a time that I’ll never forget. I think as a society we’re still processing everything that happened.

“It was a privilege to be able to be there for the audience and comfort them, to try and entertain them and bring information, and a bit of light and shade, into their world.”

Stephanie now spends much of her week as a public speaker for businesses, universities and colleges, as well as being a trustee for the Radio Academy.

“I’m a strong believer in kicking the door open for the next generation," she said.

"People helped me when I was first getting into radio, going back to Paul Stead.

"He kicked the door open for me and I want to kick the door open for other people that want to work in radio, or create audio such as podcasts.

"If you believe it, you can achieve it. I knew that I wanted to be on the radio from a very early age and it’s always something I’ve said to myself.

"But anyone can take that message and use it in their work or their personal life.

"I’ve got one hell of a life story, so I want to share it and show people that if you believe, you can achieve.

"By believing it, that puts you in the state of mind where no one is going to stop you."

What can we laugh about?

Stephanie has been involved in the launch of Leeds International Festival of Ideas 2022 which will host a raft of speakers in September.

She is particularly looking forward to the discussion 'What Can You Laugh About?', where a panel led by comedian Jamali Maddix will cover where lines are drawn in comedy.

Stephanie said: “Every single one of us will look back at something we’ve said and think, ‘should I have said that?’

“But that’s what’s wonderful about education and the way we grow as human beings. It’s vital that language changes and that we grow with the changes to the world.

“I’ve always wanted to take people on a rollercoaster of emotions during a show. I want to make people laugh, but I never want to offend.

“The world isn’t a pretty place at the moment, and the thing I love about radio is that it’s escapism.”

Championing the city

One of Stephanie's proudest achievements is receiving an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University and she still spends much of her time in Leeds, where her career began.

“I’ve seen the city change in so many amazing ways," she said.

"I love the vibe, the restaurants that we’ve got now, all the boutiques and gorgeous hotels. And I love that so much media is coming into Leeds as well.

"The city has such a rich history in creating television - dating back to when Yorkshire Television first arrived in the late 60s, right though to Channel 4 now being in the city along with all the independent production companies, it’s such a huge powerhouse for creativity.

“I love Leeds and it’s always had a real pull for me."

The pandemic had a huge knock on Leeds' creative industries, with the mass cancellation of thousands of events.

But Stephanie believes the city is now bouncing back.

“I think it's getting itself back on its feet quite quickly," she said.

"The Leeds International Festival of Ideas is shouting about the arts and getting these incredible speakers to our city.