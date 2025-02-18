Coroners seek relatives of two men found dead at Leeds hotel and HMP Wakefield

Coroner's officers are searching for relatives of two men from Leeds and Wakefield.

Coroners investigate deaths that are reported to them when they believe the death was violent, or unnatural, or if the cause of death is unknown.

They also look into cases where a person died in prison, police custody, or any other type of state detention.

Coroners in Wakefield are searching for the relatives of two men who died in February. | National World/Butler's Hotel/Scott Merrylees

Officers at the Wakefield Coroner's Office request assistance tracing the relatives of Stephen Makin, aged 66, who resided at The Butlers Hotel, located at 40-43 Cardigan Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 3AG.

He passed away on Monday, February 3, of this year.

They are also hoping to locate relatives of Arthur Smith, aged 77, who died at HMP Wakefield on Friday, February 7, 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office at 01924 302180.