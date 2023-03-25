Natas Virsilas also attacked a bus driver who tried to wake him when he fell asleep on a service. He was jailed for 32 months at Leeds Crown Court this week after admitting a string of offences.

Prosecutor Carmel Pearson said Virsilas was staying at The Butlers Hotel on Cardigan Road on July 18, 2020, which his mother was paying for, when the police were called over an alleged violent incident.

He was not at the hotel, but they searched his room and found £1,349 worth of drugs, including cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and ketamine. They also found scales and dealer bags.

Virsilas was jailed for raft of offences, including drug dealing after he was caught with more than £1,300 worth of drugs at The Butlers Hotel.

He was arrested the next day carrying two mobile phones and dealer cards, although it was not found to be either of his mobile numbers on the cards. He told the police the drugs were for personal use and said a “random fellow” gave him the cards to give out. Virsilas later admitted he agreed to work as a dealer to clear his own drugs debt.

While on bail, on June 10, 2021, he approached a group of males sat drinking outside The Butlers Hotel and without provocation, turned abusive.

He told them he was a gangster and a drug dealer, but they ignored him. He then knocked the drinks off the table to get their attention and ran off being chased by the men.

He came back and another stand off ensued when he picked up a bottle and smashed it and went towards the men. One man then picked up a bottle to defend himself and Virsilas ran off.

A further skirmish took place later inside the hotel when he lashed out, but he was overpowered and detained him until the police arrived. He claimed it was self defence but CCTV showed he was the aggressor.

Finally, on September 22 last year, the bus driver tried to wake him when the service reached its final stop on the Headrow, but he became abusive saying he wanted to go back to Gildersome. After the driver got back in his cab, Virsilas grabbed his arm, spat at him and he smashed a wing mirror. In total, he caused £2,000 worth of damage.

Held on remand, he later admitted multiple drug-dealing offences, a Section 4 public order offence, assault and criminal damage. The 23-year-old has previous convictions for criminal damage.

Mitigating, Imran Khan said Virsilas was a business studies student at university but was forced to ditch his studies because of his depression and drug use. He had been living in the hotel and “sofa surfing”.

He said: “He tells me is sorry from the bottom of is heart, he regrets his actions, and the effect on others Hs anger on occasions has got the better of him.”

He has offences relations prior to 2020, with Mr Khan telling the court that the offences since then have a “theme of anger”.

