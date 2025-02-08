Wakefield coroner issues public plea to locate families of two Leeds pensioners found dead

Published 8th Feb 2025
Coroner’s officers are seeking the families of two men found dead in Leeds.

Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.

| Simon Hulme

Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of James Douglas, aged 72, of Harrison Potter Trust Homes, Lovell Park Road, Leeds, LS2 8DA who died on Saturday, January 11.

They are also looking to find the relatives of Brian Johnston, aged 83, of Rigton Drive, Leeds, LS9 7PY who died on Monday, February 3.

Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

