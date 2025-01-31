Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four gang members have been sentenced to a combined total of 160 years after being found guilty of the attempt murder of two men in Wakefield.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the victims has been left requiring 24-hour care following the incident at a property on Grantley Street, Wakefield, on June 23, 2021.

Isaiah Anderson, 26, of Raynville Street, Leeds, Benjamin Forrester, 27, of Burgage Square, Wakefield, Jeremiah Anderson, 29, of Ebberston Terrace, Leeds and Denzel Patrick, 30, of The Moorlands, Leeds, were all found guilty following a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of attempted murder, attempted Section 18 wounding and affray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were all handed 35-year custodial sentences with an extended licence period of five years.

The court heard the defendants were part of the “Chappy” drugs line and that the events at the address on Grantley Street were a retaliation for an incident earlier that day when Jeremiah Anderson was attacked by members of the rival “Red” drugs line, based in Leicester.

Jeremiah Anderson (top left), Isaiah Anderson (top middle), Denzel Patrick (bottom left) and Benjamin Forrester (bottom middle) were caught on CCTV before the brutal attack. | WYP

Just after 6pm on 23 June, 2021, the four defendants met and went to the property on Grantley Street armed with swords, machetes and knives. They forced entry and assaulted three men.

One of the victims was slashed at by one of the men armed with a machete before being pushed from a first-floor window by another man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other two victims were also pushed from the first floor but were repeatedly stabbed as they lay unconscious on the ground outside.

One man was left with an acute bleed to the brain and multiple stab wounds, including through his lung and his liver. More than three years later, he has life-changing injuries and requires 24-hour care.

The other man also received multiple stab wounds to the chest and other deep lacerations, including to his pelvis and ankle.

A video has been released following sentencing showing the movements of the group before and after the attack, including footage of Forrester throwing items in the river and the Andersons moving items used in the incident between vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Phil Davis said: “These men have demonstrated a willingness to use extreme levels of violence in retaliation against a rival drugs line. This incident has taken place in broad daylight in a well-built up residential area and been witnessed by people in neighbouring properties, including children.

“One of the victims of this attack is likely to require lifelong care due to the injuries he sustained. These men could very easily have been facing murder charges with the injuries they inflicted during this incident.

“All four refused to accept responsibility for their actions and have shown little remorse for what they have done. They have been given significant prison sentences, and I hope this provides reassurance to the victims, their families and the wider public.”