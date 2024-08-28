Wakefield coroner launches appeal to find family of 31-year-old Leeds man found dead
Coroners are called up to investigate any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in prison, police custody or another type of state detention.
As well as being responsible for investigating the causes of such deaths, they also have a duty to contact the nearest surviving relatives.
The team at Wakefield Coroner’s Office is currently appealing for the public to help in tracing any known relatives of Jacobo Gulias, aged 31, from Wesley Road, Leeds, LS12 1UN who died on Wednesday, August 14.
They are also searching for the family of 58-year-old Mark Whitworth, from Chatsworth Road, Leeds, LS8 3QJ who died on Thursday, August 15.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180.
