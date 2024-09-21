29 wonderful photos take you back to Woodhouse in the 1990s

These photos put the wonderful into Woodhouse as they celebrate a decade in the life of the inner city suburb.

They turn back the clock to the 1990s and showcase the best of the suburb had to offer with schools, fundraising, charity, pubs, shops, local sport all in focus. The images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, are sure to evoke memories for a generartion of former residents. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: Photos capture life in Woodhouse during 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Woodhouse in the 1990s

The Chemic Tavern on Johnston Street pictured in April 1999. | YPN Photo: YPN

2. Woodhouse in the 1990s

A new multimedia course was launched at Pavilion on Woodhouse Square in December 1999. Pictured is Sam Bainbridge a multimedia internet resource worker training Christina Elliott (left) and Gaynor Walker. | Emma Nichols Photo: Emma Nichols

3. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Angela Murray with some of the work made in the stained glass class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Woodhouse in the 1990s

Pictured is John Watson, licensee at The Fenton on Woodhouse Lane in May 1997. | Roy Fox Photo: Roy Fox

5. Woodhouse in the 1990s

The pottery class at the Swarthmore Education Centre on Woodhouse Square in October 1999. | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

6. Woodhouse in the 1990s

The Mongolian State Circus came to Woodhouse Moor in August 1999. | Paula Solloway Photo: Paula Solloway

