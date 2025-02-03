Wakefield coroner issues public appeal to find families of three men found dead near Leeds
Investigations are undertaken by coroners into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.
Coroner's officers not only help with those investigations but are also responsible for contacting a person’s nearest relative after their death.
Wakefield Coroner's Office is appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of Keith Husband, aged 68, of Butcher Hill, Leeds, LS16 5EA who died on Sunday, January 26.
They are also looking to find the relatives of Geoffrey Anderson, aged 48, of Roundwood Crest, Wakefield, WF2 8BE who died on Thursday, January 9. As well as Lee Parsons, aged 42, of Harropwell Lane, Pontefract, WF8 1QY who died on Friday, January 24.
Anyone with any information should contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.