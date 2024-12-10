1. The Slip Inn
The Slip Inn, previously known as the New Regent Hotel, at the junction of Temple View Road and Temple View Grove in Richmond Hill. It closed around 2010, and the building now houses a supermarket and Post Office. To the right can be seen the houses on Glendale Mount, and to the left, those on East Park View | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. The Fishermans Hut
The Fishermans Hut at the junction of Cross Green Lane and Ellerby Lane. It closed around 2006, and was used for a time as offices for developers working in the area. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. The Black Dog
The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill pictured in 1992. Flats now occupy the site. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. The Hampton
The Hampton on Long Close Lane off Upper Accommodation Road, and at the junction with Hampton Terrace. In the mid-1970s some of the surrounding houses were demolished, but The Hampton was saved from demolition. It has now been converted to houses, and stands next to Hampton Crescent housing to the south, and Richmond Hill Community Centre to the north. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. The Rock Inn
The Rock Inn on Jenner Street. A hanging sign for John Smiths Magnet Ales is on the wall. Pictured in June 1960. This pub has now been demolished. | West Yorkshire Archive Service Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
6. The Shepherd
The Shepherd on Pontefract Lane, near the junction with Lavender Walk, and opposite Devon Terrace in Richmond Hill. The building has been converted into holiday rental apartments, named 'The Shepherd'. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net