Memories of loved and lost Leeds pubs in Richmond Hill, Burmantofts, Cross Green and East End Park

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Dec 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in Leeds 9.

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of drinkers in Burmantofts, Cross Green, East End Park, Gipton, Harehills, Mabgate, Osmondthorpe and Richmond Hill. This gallery features 21 pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in LS9 before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these down the years? READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The Slip Inn, previously known as the New Regent Hotel, at the junction of Temple View Road and Temple View Grove in Richmond Hill. It closed around 2010, and the building now houses a supermarket and Post Office. To the right can be seen the houses on Glendale Mount, and to the left, those on East Park View

1. The Slip Inn

The Slip Inn, previously known as the New Regent Hotel, at the junction of Temple View Road and Temple View Grove in Richmond Hill. It closed around 2010, and the building now houses a supermarket and Post Office. To the right can be seen the houses on Glendale Mount, and to the left, those on East Park View

The Fishermans Hut at the junction of Cross Green Lane and Ellerby Lane. It closed around 2006, and was used for a time as offices for developers working in the area.

2. The Fishermans Hut

The Fishermans Hut at the junction of Cross Green Lane and Ellerby Lane. It closed around 2006, and was used for a time as offices for developers working in the area.

The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill pictured in 1992. Flats now occupy the site.

3. The Black Dog

The Black Dog on Ellerby Lane in Richmond Hill pictured in 1992. Flats now occupy the site.

The Hampton on Long Close Lane off Upper Accommodation Road, and at the junction with Hampton Terrace. In the mid-1970s some of the surrounding houses were demolished, but The Hampton was saved from demolition. It has now been converted to houses, and stands next to Hampton Crescent housing to the south, and Richmond Hill Community Centre to the north.

4. The Hampton

The Hampton on Long Close Lane off Upper Accommodation Road, and at the junction with Hampton Terrace. In the mid-1970s some of the surrounding houses were demolished, but The Hampton was saved from demolition. It has now been converted to houses, and stands next to Hampton Crescent housing to the south, and Richmond Hill Community Centre to the north.

The Rock Inn on Jenner Street. A hanging sign for John Smiths Magnet Ales is on the wall. Pictured in June 1960. This pub has now been demolished.

5. The Rock Inn

The Rock Inn on Jenner Street. A hanging sign for John Smiths Magnet Ales is on the wall. Pictured in June 1960. This pub has now been demolished.

The Shepherd on Pontefract Lane, near the junction with Lavender Walk, and opposite Devon Terrace in Richmond Hill. The building has been converted into holiday rental apartments, named 'The Shepherd'.

6. The Shepherd

The Shepherd on Pontefract Lane, near the junction with Lavender Walk, and opposite Devon Terrace in Richmond Hill. The building has been converted into holiday rental apartments, named 'The Shepherd'.

