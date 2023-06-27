Chris Pine is set to be honoured with a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The American actor, 42, who was an exchange student at the University of Leeds, has been selected amongst several icons from the worlds of film, television, and music to receive stars to honour their contribution to their respective industries.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 for the Movie industry is also awarding a star to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, CEO of Illumination Chris Meledandri, Wednesday’s Christina Ricci and The Lost Daughter’s star Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Chris Pine to receive recognition for his work with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Gal Godot, who stars as Wonder Woman alongside Chris Pine in the DC series, also made the list and will be receiving the prestigious recognition. The late Chadwick Boseman, star of Black Panther, will also receive the award posthumously following his tragic passing in 2020, having had a private battle with colon cancer.

A host of stars from the small screen in the category of television have also been announced as recipients of a star, including the likes of Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Kerry Washington, Mario Lopez, and Jim Nantz to name but a few.

The official list has been confirmed by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, who said: “These honorees were chosen from among hundreds of nominations to the committee.”

The Wonder Woman co-stars both made the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024. (Photo by Getty)

Chris, who was born in Los Angeles, first made his Hollywood debut as Lord Nicholas Devereaux in the sequel and cult classic film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004), starring opposite Anne Hathaway. He then made an appearance in 2006’s underrated action film Smokin’ Aces, alongside Ben Affleck and Andy Garcia, before taking command of the Starship Enterprise in J.J. Abrams’ reboot series, Star Trek (2009) and then its much-loved sequels.

By this point, Chris had established himself as a talented actor, taking on multi-faceted roles, from the serious disaster action film, Unstoppable (2010), to playing Cinderella’s Prince and showing off his vocals in musical, Into The Woods (2014). One of his most popular, more recent roles has been as the pilot and love interest of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).