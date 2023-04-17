Chris Pine looks dapper as he attends the Breakthrough Prize Awards alongside Mila Kunis and Robert Downey Jr
Star Trek actor cut a polished figure at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Chris Pine led the red carpet glamour this weekend (15 April), at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles.
The American actor, 42, who was an exchange student at the University of Leeds, attended the star-studded event alongside the likes of Mila Kunis, Robert Downey Jr and Christina Aguliera.
The Breakthrough Prize ceremony, which was hosted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures this year, is an annual celebration to honour those in the world of Science.
It is a televised event, featuring short films about the scientists and their work, presentations by celebrities and live music from world-renowned artists.
Here are 15 pictures of guests at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony.