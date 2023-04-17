News you can trust since 1890
Chris Pine looks dapper as he attends the Breakthrough Prize Awards alongside Mila Kunis and Robert Downey Jr

Star Trek actor cut a polished figure at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST

Chris Pine led the red carpet glamour this weekend (15 April), at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles.

The American actor, 42, who was an exchange student at the University of Leeds, attended the star-studded event alongside the likes of Mila Kunis, Robert Downey Jr and Christina Aguliera.

The Breakthrough Prize ceremony, which was hosted at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures this year, is an annual celebration to honour those in the world of Science.

It is a televised event, featuring short films about the scientists and their work, presentations by celebrities and live music from world-renowned artists.

Here are 15 pictures of guests at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony.

Actor Chris Pine.

Photo Sales

Actor Ashton Kutcher and actress wife Mila Kunis.

Photo Sales

Actor Robert Downey Jr.

Photo Sales

Actor Vin Diesel.

Photo Sales
