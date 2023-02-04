News you can trust since 1890
Best places in Leeds: The YEP’s reporters reveal 9 of their favourite spots in the city - and why we love them

Leeds has a wealth of attractions to offer for those who call it home.

By Joseph Keith
4 minutes ago

From swanky bars and the tastiest food venues to beauty spots, stunning green spaces and more - the city has something for everyone.Here, the YEP's reporters share their favourite spots in the city and the reasons why they love them.

1. Places we love in Leeds

The Yorkshire Evening Post's own reporters have shared their favourite spots in the city - and the reasons why they love them.

Photo: Nationalworld

2. Yeadon Tarn

Andrew Hutchinson: Yeadon Tarn is worth a visit. You can also watch the planes land at Leeds Bradford Airport (from a distance!).

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Gledhow Valley Woods

Georgina Morris: People who've only ever visited the city centre in Leeds could be forgiven for thinking it's all tarmac, concrete and high rise buildings. The city is blessed with some fantastic green spaces and beauty spots though, with Gledhow Valley Woods being one of my favourites. Whatever the time of year, it's a great place for a walk thanks to the brilliant work that's been done with support from the Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen

Charles Gray: A great multi-faceted venue with a terrific bar, canteen, roof terrace and venue space where you can see up and coming acts, hidden gems and the odd big name that has been compelled to come back to have another taste of the Belgrave's intimate, intoxicating atmosphere.

Photo: James Hardisty

