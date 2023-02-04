3 . Gledhow Valley Woods

Georgina Morris: People who've only ever visited the city centre in Leeds could be forgiven for thinking it's all tarmac, concrete and high rise buildings. The city is blessed with some fantastic green spaces and beauty spots though, with Gledhow Valley Woods being one of my favourites. Whatever the time of year, it's a great place for a walk thanks to the brilliant work that's been done with support from the Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods.

Photo: Simon Hulme