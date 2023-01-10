The 9 best restaurants in Leeds city centre - according to Google reviews

If you are a massive foodie you might be thinking about what Leeds restaurants you want to try out in 2023. And you’re spoilt for choice, as Leeds offers just about every cuisine imaginable.

From tasty gastropubs, chilled-out tapas vibes or stylish pan-Asian fusions there is something for everyone in the city and surrounding areas. Whether you prefer a formal sit-down meal or some sharing platters with some drinks, we have rounded up the best restaurants in Leeds according to Google reviews.

January is the perfect time to try some new eateries as many offer some bargain-busting deals during this frosty month. Here are the best restaurants in Leeds according to Google.

The 9 best restaurants in Leeds according to Google reviews

Google rating: 4.8

Review: ‘We’ve tried a few tapas places in Leeds and La Taberna is by far the best! Lovely cosy interior, very intimate with good lighting and good music at just the right level. Service was excellent, staff were lovely and the food was outstanding.’

Where: 3 York Pl, Leeds LS1 2DR

Google rating: 4.8

Review: ‘This place was absolutely fantastic, it might just be the best Italian restaurant I’ve ever visited.

The staff are very friendly and helpful. The food was just so good, rich in flavour, cooked extremely well and presented beautifully.’

Where: 58 North St, Leeds LS2 7PN

Google rating: 4.7

Review: ‘Amazing little restaurant. Food was so well thought through, incredible flavours, well presented. Great choice even on a smaller menu. Service was fantastic.’

Where: 2 Oxford Pl, Leeds LS1 3AX

Google rating: 4.7

Review: ‘If there was an option for more stars they deserve it!! Amazing quality of food my celiac boyfriend was very happy. Lots to chose from staff very welcoming and accommodating’

Where: 19a The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6PU

Google rating: 4.7

Review: ‘Amazing experience at the Chefs table. Also, would say the best black pudding and Jerusalem Artichokes we’ve ever eaten. Everything perfectly seasoned and service excellent.’

Where: Leeds, Waterman’s Place, Unit 4-7 Granary Wharf, Leeds LS1 4GL

Google rating: 4.7

Review: ‘Fazenda is always and will be our all-time favourite in Leeds. The service is incredible, the atmosphere is five stars, and the meats are heavenly good. Their cocktails are just divine and bring the dining experience to a whole new level.’

The best restaurants in Leeds city centre according to Google reviews

Where: Blue Sakura Leeds, 2-3 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT

Google rating: 4.7

Review: ‘What a treat! We had such a wonderful lunch here. The food was freshly prepared and everything we ordered tasted amazing, the staff was attentive and cleared the empty plates frequently, and the restaurant decor was really pretty which is always a bonus! ‘

Where: The Basement, Quebec House, 9 Quebec St, Leeds LS1 2HA

Google rating: 4.6

Review: ‘Fantastic food. Great service. Had the soup, brie, duck, pork duo and dorphenois. All absolutely top-notch. Flavour on another level. You won’t be disappointed.’

Where: 5 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT

Google rating: 4.6