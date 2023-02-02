There is no doubt that Leeds is an unforgettable city and we’re proud to call it our home.
Our vibrant city has much to keep its residents busy with – from street food that will take your taste buds around the globe to serene parks to spend time with family. Here are eight things that we love about Leeds and why we won’t be moving any time soon.
1. Leeds Kirkgate Market
Leeds Kirkgate Market in the city centre is one of the largest indoor markets in Europe. The market remains a much-loved part of Leeds since it opened in the 1800s with fresh food, flowers, jewellery, clothes and more. In 2016, local food vendors joined the market and made the market a foodie-heaven.
Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Leeds West Indian Carnival
Leeds West Indian Carnival is a staple of the August bank holiday weekend - the oldest West Indian carnival in Europe and the biggest parade outside London.
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Independent coffee shops
The coffee culture in Leeds is growing - with independent businesses leading the way. One such business is La Bottega Milanese, which roasts its coffee in Yorkshire with local milk and sources its fruit and vegetables from Leeds markets. It currently operates in two locations - Bond Street and Park House.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. O2 Academy
The music scene in Leeds has always been vibrant and there is something for everyone. Larger venues such as the O2 Academy or First Direct Arena have a rich roster of artists who have performed there, but smaller venues such as Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House and even The Domino have continued to make their claim in the music scene. Pictured is the Live at Leeds festival at the O2 Academy.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike