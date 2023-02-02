4 . O2 Academy

The music scene in Leeds has always been vibrant and there is something for everyone. Larger venues such as the O2 Academy or First Direct Arena have a rich roster of artists who have performed there, but smaller venues such as Belgrave Music Hall, Headrow House and even The Domino have continued to make their claim in the music scene. Pictured is the Live at Leeds festival at the O2 Academy.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike