Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024: Travel info, map, set times, and general info as festival returns to Temple Newsam
With big names like the Kooks, Declan McKenna, Future Islands and Spice Girls’ very own Melanie C performing alongside new and up-and-coming names such as Antony Szmierek, Courting and Matilda Mann, Live At Leeds has something for everyone.
Returning to Temple Newsam for the third time on Saturday, May 25, In The Park sees dozens of acts take on five stages for a day full of music (and hopefully sunshine).
Here is everything you need to know ahead of Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024:
Line-up and set times
In The Park will see bands perform across five stages; The Cockpit (Main Stage), Clash, The Temple, DIY Stage and Dork Hype Stage.
Gates open at 12pm and the first two bands, Courting and Velkro, play at 12.30pm.
Site map
A map of the festival site can be found here:
How to buy tickets
There are still tickets available for Live At Leeds: In the Park 2024. General admission costs £71.50 and can be found here.
Travel information
Live At Leeds: In The Park 2024 is held at Temple Newsam in Leeds, and there are several ways to reach the festival site from Leeds city centre:
By Train
Those travelling to Leeds via train can easily get to the festival via Live At Leeds’ shuttle bus service or via taxi.
By Shuttle Bus
Live at Leeds: In the Park is running a shuttle bus service from Leeds city centre directly to the festival site and back.
Pick up and drop off for the service is a short walk away from the train station, on Sovereign Street. It will be operating from 11:30am -to 4pm to the festival site and from 8pm to 1am back to city centre from the festival site.
Shuttle bus tickets can be booked by clicking the tab for Travel & Carpark when buying your tickets.
By Coach
This year, Big Green Coach is working as Live at Leeds’ official travel partner, offering travel directly to Temple Newsam Park from Liverpool, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Sunderland and Warrington.
You can book a seat to and from the festival from just £40 here.
Car parking
Car parking passes are available to purchase in advance via See Tickets.
It is highly recommended that anyone who intends on driving to the festival purchase a parking pass in advance as the parking will be subject to availability.
By Taxi/Pick Up & Drop Off
There will be a dedicated space for taxis and for those being dropped off at Live at Leeds: In The Park.
The drop off space is accessed from Temple Newsam Road via the A64 (York Road) ONLY and can be approached on postcode LS15 0AE.
