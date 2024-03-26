Live at Leeds In The Park 2024: Final acts revealed for Temple Newsam festival including Caity Baser
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Temple Newsam one-day festival will return for its third edition this May with a bands such as The Kooks, Corinne Bailey Rae, Future Islands and even Spice Girls' own Melanie C already announced.
Joining the previously-announced line-up is a final wave of acts including Durban-via-London star Baby Queen, the Southampton-born viral sensation Caity Baser, UK songwriters Baxter Dury and Billy No Mates.
Also announced today (March 26) are Liverpool quartet Courting, Glaswegian singer Dylan John Thomas and Good Neighbours.
Promoter Joe Hubbard said: “I’m really happy to unveil the full line up for Live at Leeds in the Park 2024!
"Among the names joining us we have some pop powerhouses in Baby Queen, Caity Baser and Beth McCarthy – highly acclaimed artists in Baxter Dury, Billy Nomates and Courting as well as hotly anticipated Good Neighbours whose debut single has racked up 100 million streams in no time at all.
"To present the complete line up of the festival has made it all that more real, and we’re so excited to welcome everyone to the Park in less than 2 months!”
Live At Leeds In The Park takes place at the Grade I listed Temple Newsam estate on Saturday May 25. Tickets are available via the Live at Leeds website, starting at £71.50.
Live At Leeds In The Park 2024 full line-up:
The Kooks, Declan McKenna, The Cribs, Sea Girls, Future Islands, Circa Waves, Melanie C, Baxter Dury, Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows, White Lies, Baby Queen, Caity Baser, Mystery Jets, The Academic, Billy Nomates, Orla Gartland, Dylan John Thomas, The Mysterines, Vistas, The Slow Readers Club, Sprints, Antony Szmierek, Beth McCarthy, Courting, Flowerovlove, Matilda Mann, Nieve Ella, Andrew Cushin, Cosmo Pyke, Good Neighbours, Hotwax, Michael Aldag , Somebody’s Child, Seb Lowe, Overpass, Lucia & The Best Boys, The Clause, Tom A. Smith, Radio Free Alice
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.