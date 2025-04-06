1 . Whitby

It's no surprise that Whiby is featured in this list. The seaside town is teeming with heritage, and is known for being the home of Dracula and also Captain Cook. There is a clean beach to enjoy that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying a bag of fish and chips. But if you get bored of relaxing, there is also a stunning walk up to Whitby Abbey to enjoy. The fastest route is via the A64 and the A169 which takes one hour 38 minutes. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom