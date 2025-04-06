The Yorkshire city is just about as inland as they get, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of ways to get your fix of sea and sunshine.
And with the clocks going forward and the sun becoming more and more apparent, what better time to consider the best beaches to visit over the coming months?
We’ve featured a selection of beaches from along the Yorkshire Coast as well as the North West Coast and all can be accessed by car in under two hours. There’s also a few that are accessible through taking the Coastliner buses.
Check out our list of spots in the gallery below:
1. Whitby
It's no surprise that Whiby is featured in this list. The seaside town is teeming with heritage, and is known for being the home of Dracula and also Captain Cook. There is a clean beach to enjoy that is perfect for relaxing and enjoying a bag of fish and chips. But if you get bored of relaxing, there is also a stunning walk up to Whitby Abbey to enjoy. The fastest route is via the A64 and the A169 which takes one hour 38 minutes. | Gary Longbottom Photo: Gary Longbottom
2. Filey
Filey, which has become ever more popular recently, is home to expansive sandy beaches, scenic coastal walks and a traditional seaside atmosphere that's welcome on any weekend away. Enjoy the fresh seafood, explore the picturesque promenade and relish the tranquil beauty of this coastal gem that sits an hour and a half from Leeds by car. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Scarborough
An iconic British holiday destination, Scarborough may not be the go-to destination for everyone anymore, but the calm waters of the marina and sands of Scarborough bay, mean there's plenty on offer here in this seaside down. It takes about one hour and 39 minutes to travel from Leeds via the A64. | Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Sandsend
Just a three miles north from Whitby is the tranquil setting of Sandsend, which became something of a second-home destination post-Covid but is still worth visiting for its lush beach and tranquil surroundings along the Cleveland Way. The journey from Leeds would take an hour and 45 minutes each way. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers/Tony Johnson Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers/Tony Johnson
5. Robin Hood’s Bay
The beach in this picturesque fishing village is a beautiful place to soak up the sun and the surrounding streets, with their independent stores and homely pubs, makes it a great place to visit. It takes about one hour and 46 minutes to get to Robin Hood's Bay from Leeds. The fastest route is via the A64 and A169 but you can also go via the A171, though it is longer. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Staithes
Another delightful old fishing village, Staithes is packed full of character and is well worth exploring.It used to be one of the North Sea's biggest fishing ports, so it's jam packed full of history too. It takes around an hour and 42 minutes to drive there from Leeds. | National World
