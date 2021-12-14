An open top bus travelled through Beeston and Holbeck with a Salvation Army Band on board playing Christmas carols.

Volunteers escorting the bus handed out chocolates and sweets all along the route.

Beeston and Holbeck Christmas Lantern Festival event at St Luke's Church Photo: Steve Thompson)

The entourage stopped at five venues and held events at each with carol singing, food and drink, craft activities and Christmas story-telling.

Events took place at Holbeck WMC, St Mary's Church, Rowland Road Social Club, St Luke's Church and Cross Flatts Park

More than 500 people took part in events with hundreds more lining the streets to cheer the bus on.

.An aerial photo of the giant star in Cross Flatts Park Photo : Aerodynamics Consultants Ltd

The team also presented hampers along the way, to the 'super-star' local unsung heroes who make a difference in the community.

And more than 1,000 people helped create an interactive piece of artwork including a giant star in Cross Flatts Park.

Mark Hodgkinson, a Beeston resident and local Salvation Army team leader, was one of the coordinators:

Mark said : "Things are not always easy in our communities, especially right now - but Christmas presents a great opportunity to get together, get creative, have fun, and remember what's important in life.

"Once again, it was wonderful to see so many people come out and join us for the event.

"Huge thanks to the wide range of people who helped to make it happen. And special credit to all the local super-stars, who make our community tick week in week out."

A live-stream video of the whole event is available at: www.facebook.com/LanternFestivalLS11.

Organisers thanked the volunteers, partners, and sponsors, including: the Salvation Army, De Puy International, White Rose Office Park, and Munroe K.