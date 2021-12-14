Leeds Hollywood Bowl launches festive fundraiser for special Christmas 'Claus'

The Race Santa activity will see Hollywood Bowl Leeds team members encouraged to walk, run, swim and cycle the 7,724 mile distance from the North Pole to Hollywood, and back again, all to raise money for Barnardo’s.

The initiative will run throughout December, with teams logging their hours online, with the aim to complete the full distance before Christmas Eve to beat Santa to it.

Steve Burns, CEO at Hollywood Bowl, said: “Not only is the Race Santa activity a unique and fun way to raise essential funds for Barnardo’s, but it’s also been encouraging our teams to make the most of their well-being and leisure time and get them more active. We’re hopeful that with the involvement of all of our centre teams and Hemel support office that we will beat Santa to Hollywood and back in no time!”

Having started earlier in the year, Hollywood Bowl’s continued charity partnership with Barnardo’s will allow the much-loved bowling operator to fundraise throughout its 62 UK centres and central support centre to provide donations for Barnardo’s to continue its essential work.

Since the partnership began, Hollywood Bowl has already introduced a number of fundraising activities for guests and team members in addition to Race Santa. Across all centres and its Hemel support office, Hollywood Bowl has been running Go Green Days. This initiative sees team members incorporating green accessories into their outfits, and making a donation to the charity,

Martin Howard, Senior Corporate Partnerships Manager at Barnardo’s, said: “We are delighted that colleagues at Hollywood Bowl Group are racing Santa to Hollywood this Kidsmas! Their support will help us support the most vulnerable children, young people and families during the festive season and beyond - we wish the team the very best of luck with the challenge!”

Hollywood Bowl team members will also tackle the 24 Peaks challenge in 2022, which sees them hiking the Yorkshire Three Peaks but in only 24 hours, with each participant raising money for Barnardo’s.

