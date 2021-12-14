Machete-wielding robbers target Leeds convenience store

Police say three suspects armed with machetes entered the Nisa convenience store and Post Office and threatened staff.. PIC: Google

Police say three suspects armed with machetes entered the Nisa convenience store and Post Office on White Laithe Approach at Whinmoor around 6.30pm last night (December 13) and threatened staff.

The suspects stole money from the tills, a large quantity of cigarettes and some bottles of spirits, placing them into a sack before making off on foot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector James Entwistle said: “This was an understandably distressing incident for the staff involved and it’s left them shaken. It’s fortunate that none of them were injured.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the individuals involved and we are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist with our investigation to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 quoting crime reference 13210643690 or alternatively online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

**************