Police appeal after fatal Leeds crash involving car stolen in burglary

Officers received a report of an ongoing burglary at an address on Ganners Road in Bramley at 3.31am today. (December 14)

A 28-year-old man had received a stab wound to the back during the incident, and a silver Vauxhall Zafira had been stolen by two male suspects.

The vehicle was sighted by a police unit nearby in Leeds and Bradford Road and made off before being involved in a collision seconds later with a wall of a bridge over the Leeds & Liverpool Canal.

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Leeds involving a car stolen in a burglary. PIC: Daniel Sheridan

A male from the vehicle was found seriously injured at the scene and was given emergency treatment by police and paramedics but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is normal procedure for these circumstances. The IOPC has confirmed that an independent investigation is underway.

A search of the area around the collision was carried out for the second male who was believed to have been in the vehicle. There are concerns for his welfare and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace him.

The man stabbed during the burglary was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A scene and road closure was in place on Leeds and Bradford Road between Wyther Lane and Broadlea but has now being lifted.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary in Ganners Road or who has any information that could assist with tracing the male believed to be missing from the vehicle is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 177 of December 14 or online via: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat .

Anyone who witnessed the collision itself is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting the same log number.

