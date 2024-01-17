The junior team of a Leeds cheerleading program has won a bid to compete in international championships.

Aviators Cheer, a cheerleading program based in south Leeds, is sending its under-16s team Enchanted to the Summit Championships held by Varsity in the United States of America, this May.

This follows after the team excelled at the Europe’s largest cheerleading competition, Future Cheer Brings it On, held last November in Paris.

Aviators Cheer is sending its junior team Enchanted (pictured) to Varsity's Summit Championships held in America this May.

Despite it being the group’s first appearance at the competition, the team scored a bid to the Summit where they will compete against the best in their category from all over the world.

Aviators Cheer programme director Martin Wan said: “We didn't really go to Paris with the intention of getting a bid to the competition. It was more of a fun international experience and for them to do some team bonding.

“We were quite surprised when we were awarded a bid. Only a certain number of teams get bids from competitions and so it wasn't expected, to be honest.”

As the sport is entirely self-funded, Aviators Cheer is now hosting a fundraiser to raise £10,000 to assist with travel costs and other expenses associated with sending the cheer team to the international competition.

Mr Wan said: “We're looking really positive and they're also obviously super excited. It's going to be a quick turnaround. Financially, but also in terms of the work that they're going to have to do, is going to be a challenge for them. But I'm sure they can meet that challenge.

“We want to give them an experience of a lifetime really. It’s most cheerleaders' goal to compete at the Summit.”