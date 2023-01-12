The nation was gripped as Theo and 21 other strangers took to Ardross castle in the Scottish Highlands to take part in the series, which saw the 19 “faithfuls” try to wean out the three traitors in their midst who were sending their co-stars home – or “murdering” them – under cover of darkness each night.

Theo, who was a faithful throughout the series, was banished by his fellow brethren following one of the emotionally charged debates around the round table but left a lasting impact on his co-stars and the public for his bubbly personality and passion for representing people from minority and LGBTQ+ backgrounds.

27-year-old Theo stated during the series that he had dreams of opening his own cheerleading gym in Leeds for those from less-represented and underprivileged backgrounds had he been able to win a share of the £120,000 up for grabs. He said: “I’ve always said to myself that I will be that person who will welcome anybody and help them release their full potential.”

Theo Mayne set up his own cheerleading team in Leeds called Mayne Allstars in 2018

And though he wasn't able to make it to the final, he said that the huge exposure from the show – which was viewed by millions – and plans to continue working in realty TV mean his dream is still very much on the cards.

Theo grew up in Roundhay and attended Roundhay High School, where he said he went through a “tough time” as he became more aware of his sexuality. A "born dancer", it was when Theo was working at TGI Friday's at the age of 17 that he was introduced to cheerleading by one of his colleagues. He said: "She took me along to a session and I was wowed. There was people being thrown everywhere, doing backflips and tumbling. It was so crazy and I thought 'I need to be a part of this'."

After falling in love with the sport and comradery Theo set up his own cheerleading team, Mayne Allstars, at Rothwell Gymnastics in 2018. He said: "I pride myself on not teaching kids how to be the best but to learn it's a process. It's not about winning all the time it's about becoming an athlete and learning from their setbacks.”

Having had a background in musical theatre, Theo’s suitability in front of the cameras was picked up on by the BBC after featuring on Blankety Blank. After appearing on other shows including Steph’s Packed Lunch, Theo came across the advert for The Traitors and jumped at the opportunity. He said: “You never know if you don’t try and lo and behold I got on the show and since then it’s been a rollercoaster.”

Theo Mayne was one of 22 contestants to take part in The Traitors

The gripping nature of the show came from the player’s dynamics and the tension of watching the traitors desperately lie to their fellow contestants’ faces during the round table sessions. Viewers couldn’t help but wonder how they’d cope within the confines of the castle and forensically analyse the breakdowns and back-stabbings of the cast during the Lord Of The Flies-like experience.

Despite the many tears shed and “wild” time on The Traitors, Theo said: “If I was asked to go back in I would be straight in there. I wouldn’t change anything.”

Incredibly one of the traitors, Wilfred, was able to scheme his way to within touching distance of winning the series, leaving a trail of faithfuls in his wake. Asked what made it so difficult to find the traitors, Theo said: “You would trust somebody and they’d be taken away or you’d pick up a theory and they’d say it in front of a traitor and they’d flip that for their own benefit. You’d get so far with people and they’d drop a bombshell and you’d stop trusting them.

"Watching it back and watching the body language of Wilfred it seems so obvious but it’s not when you’re in there. You were constantly on edge and tense and worried about how what you say could be manipulated.”

Theo said his dream is to open a cheerleading gym in Leeds for people from underrepresented communities

One of Theo’s standout moments from the show came when the cast were able to enjoy a dinner party and Theo broke down in tears when saying how much it meant to him as a gay man to be accepted among the cast. Reflecting on that moment, he said: “We were all emotional and I’d had two glasses of prosecco so it was all coming out but I had a lot of support after that episode which meant a lot.

"I just want to make sure I’ve got a voice and can carry the torch for people from different backgrounds.”

Theo said being banished from the show at the round table was "overwhelming” but made easier by the presence of the show’s host, Claudia Winkleman, who became “so invested in it”. He said: “When the cameras stopped rolling she came up behind me and said ‘everything’s alright’, which was so lovely.”

Theo said if he was made a traitor himself he likely would’ve “110% cracked” under the stress due to the savage nature of the job. But he may find himself back in the thick of it soon if calls to reunite the same cast for a second series and change the roles of the traitors are followed through.

