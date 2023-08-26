Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

19 photos you'll only understand if you were a South Leeds High School pupil

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at South Leeds High School.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The school on Old Run Road in LS10 opened in September 2004 and educated thousands of pupils before closing in August 2009. Were you also one of them? This gallery, using photos from the YEP archive, features dozens of former pupils and aims to spark memories of growing up. READ MORE: 37 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of South Leeds High School.

1. South Leeds High School

Enjoy these photo memories of South Leeds High School. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
Students are the first to take part in an independent consultation initiative called 'My School, My Say' launched in November 2008 by the School Partnership Trust and aimed at helping shape the development of a proposed academy. They were joined by headteacher Colin Bell.

2. South Leeds High School

Students are the first to take part in an independent consultation initiative called 'My School, My Say' launched in November 2008 by the School Partnership Trust and aimed at helping shape the development of a proposed academy. They were joined by headteacher Colin Bell. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
October 2008 and pictured is Paul Walton, NUT representative at South Leeds High School holds petitions with protestors gathered on the steps at Leeds Civic Hall opposing plans to change South Leeds High School and Intake High School into an academy.

3. South Leeds High School

October 2008 and pictured is Paul Walton, NUT representative at South Leeds High School holds petitions with protestors gathered on the steps at Leeds Civic Hall opposing plans to change South Leeds High School and Intake High School into an academy. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Pupils took part in an archaeological dig at Birstall's Oakwell Hall in July 2007.

4. South Leeds High School

Pupils took part in an archaeological dig at Birstall's Oakwell Hall in July 2007. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds