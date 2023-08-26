These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at South Leeds High School.
The school on Old Run Road in LS10 opened in September 2004 and educated thousands of pupils before closing in August 2009. Were you also one of them? This gallery, using photos from the YEP archive, features dozens of former pupils and aims to spark memories of growing up.
Enjoy these photo memories of South Leeds High School. Photo: Mel Hulme
Students are the first to take part in an independent consultation initiative called 'My School, My Say' launched in November 2008 by the School Partnership Trust and aimed at helping shape the development of a proposed academy. They were joined by headteacher Colin Bell. Photo: Third Party
October 2008 and pictured is Paul Walton, NUT representative at South Leeds High School holds petitions with protestors gathered on the steps at Leeds Civic Hall opposing plans to change South Leeds High School and Intake High School into an academy. Photo: Tony Johnson
Pupils took part in an archaeological dig at Birstall's Oakwell Hall in July 2007. Photo: Mark Bickerdike