The school on Old Run Road in LS10 opened in September 2004 and educated thousands of pupils before closing in August 2009. Were you also one of them? This gallery, using photos from the YEP archive, features dozens of former pupils and aims to spark memories of growing up. READ MORE: 37 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook