Lala’s Restaurant Pudsey: Popular Leeds eatery submit plans to extend restaurant with new terrace
A popular restaurant in Pudsey has submitted plans to expand with new extensions and a terrace.
Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey has submitted a new planning application to Leeds City Council, in which the restaurant outlines its plans to convert a currently unused area above the eatery into further space.
The application, validated by the council on September 1 includes a single storey extension to the rear, a single storey side extension as well as an external terrace.
The popular Pudsey restaurant, which according to their website creates “magic for all ages with our mouth smacking foods”, has a 4.4 star rating on Google, with over 1,500 reviews, and was the winner of the British Restaurants Award for Best Restaurant in Leeds earlier in September.
Further details about the extension are currently not disclosed, the Yorkshire Evening Post has reached out to the restaurant for more information.