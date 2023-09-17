A popular restaurant in Pudsey has submitted plans to expand with new extensions and a terrace.

Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey has submitted a new planning application to Leeds City Council, in which the restaurant outlines its plans to convert a currently unused area above the eatery into further space.

The application, validated by the council on September 1 includes a single storey extension to the rear, a single storey side extension as well as an external terrace.

The popular Pudsey restaurant, which according to their website creates “magic for all ages with our mouth smacking foods”, has a 4.4 star rating on Google, with over 1,500 reviews, and was the winner of the British Restaurants Award for Best Restaurant in Leeds earlier in September.