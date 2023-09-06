British Restaurant Awards 2023: Lala's Pudsey crowned the best restaurant in Leeds
The fifth annual British Restaurant Awards ceremony took place in London on Tuesday evening, with the winners across 29 categories announced, including regional awards.
There were 10 finalists battling it out to be named the Best Restaurant in Leeds. The nominees were Bill’s Leeds Restaurant, Fint, Fazenda Leeds, The Man Behind The Curtain, Sushi Bar Hanamatsuri, The Oxford Place, The Ox Club, Blue Sakura, Home and Lala’s Restaurant.
And it was Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey which came away with the award, beating Michelin-star and Michelin-recommended restaurants to the crown. Lala’s scooped the special Platinum Game Changer award at the Bradford Curry Awards earlier this year, and was named best Asian restaurant in the North of England for the second year running at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.
Argentinian steak restaurant Gaucho, which has a site in Park Row in Leeds, scooped the Best Restaurant Chain award. But it was a disappointing night for Leeds in other categories, with Michael O’Hare’s Man Behind The Curtain missing out on Best Luxury Restaurant.
Leeds Dock restaurant Fearns had been shortlisted in the Best New Restaurant category and The Mavern for Best Bar, while Meanwood sushi restaurant Hanamatsuri was a finalist for the Best International Cuisine category. They all missed out in the 2023 ceremony.
The British Restaurant Awards were hosted by TV presenter Cait King, along with guest presenters Paris Smith from Made in Chelsea and Olympic champion Dwain Chambers.
Full list of winners in the British Restaurant Awards 2023
Best New Restaurant 2023: Bleú Steakhouse
Best Chef 2023: Gordon Ramsey
Best Food Ordering Company 2023: UberEats
Best Luxury Restaurant 2023: Bocconcino, London
Restaurant of The Year 2023: 8 By Andrew Sheridan, Liverpool
Best Hospitality Team 2023: Thai Square Restaurant
Best Restaurant in Leicester 2023: Maurizio’s
Best Restaurant Chain 2023: Gaucho
Best Takeaway Restaurant 2023: Chamisse, London
Best Culinary Experience 2023: Happy Bar & Grill, London
Best Restaurant in Manchester 2023: 20 Stories
Best Restaurant in London 2023: Happy Bar & Grill – London
Best Restaurant in Liverpool 2023: 8 By Andrew Sheridan
Best Restaurant in Wales 2023: Heaney’s – Cardiff
Best Restaurant in Surrey 2023: Positano
Best Restaurant in Essex 2023: The Blue Strawberry Bistrot
Best Restaurant in Newcastle 2023: Victors Newcastle
Best Restaurant in Sheffield 2023: Carluccios
Best Restaurant in Bradford 2023: Café J’adore
Best Restaurant in Bristol 2023: Namak
Best Restaurant in Brighton 2023: The Salt Room Restaurant
Best Restaurant in Leeds 2023: Lala’s Restaurant
Best Restaurant in Birmingham 2023: Qavali
Best Restaurant in Southampton 2023: Figurati
Best Restaurant in Cambridge 2023: Mina Steakhouse
Best Young Chef 2023: Luke Selby
Best Bar 2023: Lab 22, Cardiff
Best International Cuisine 2023: Thai Square
Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant 2023: Down the Hatch, Liverpool