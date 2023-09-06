The best restaurant in Leeds has been named by prestigious national awards.

The fifth annual British Restaurant Awards ceremony took place in London on Tuesday evening, with the winners across 29 categories announced, including regional awards.

There were 10 finalists battling it out to be named the Best Restaurant in Leeds. The nominees were Bill’s Leeds Restaurant, Fint, Fazenda Leeds, The Man Behind The Curtain, Sushi Bar Hanamatsuri, The Oxford Place, The Ox Club, Blue Sakura, Home and Lala’s Restaurant.

And it was Lala’s Restaurant in Pudsey which came away with the award, beating Michelin-star and Michelin-recommended restaurants to the crown. Lala’s scooped the special Platinum Game Changer award at the Bradford Curry Awards earlier this year, and was named best Asian restaurant in the North of England for the second year running at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2023.

Junior Rashid of Lala's Restaurant in Pudsey, which has been crowned the Best Restaurant in Leeds in the British Restaurant Awards 2023 (Photo by George Ward/LTV/Google)

Argentinian steak restaurant Gaucho, which has a site in Park Row in Leeds, scooped the Best Restaurant Chain award. But it was a disappointing night for Leeds in other categories, with Michael O’Hare’s Man Behind The Curtain missing out on Best Luxury Restaurant.

Leeds Dock restaurant Fearns had been shortlisted in the Best New Restaurant category and The Mavern for Best Bar, while Meanwood sushi restaurant Hanamatsuri was a finalist for the Best International Cuisine category. They all missed out in the 2023 ceremony.

The British Restaurant Awards were hosted by TV presenter Cait King, along with guest presenters Paris Smith from Made in Chelsea and Olympic champion Dwain Chambers.

Full list of winners in the British Restaurant Awards 2023

Best New Restaurant 2023: Bleú Steakhouse

Best Chef 2023: Gordon Ramsey

Best Food Ordering Company 2023: UberEats

Best Luxury Restaurant 2023: Bocconcino, London

Restaurant of The Year 2023: 8 By Andrew Sheridan, Liverpool

Best Hospitality Team 2023: Thai Square Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Leicester 2023: Maurizio’s

Best Restaurant Chain 2023: Gaucho

Best Takeaway Restaurant 2023: Chamisse, London

Best Culinary Experience 2023: Happy Bar & Grill, London

Best Restaurant in Manchester 2023: 20 Stories

Best Restaurant in London 2023: Happy Bar & Grill – London

Best Restaurant in Liverpool 2023: 8 By Andrew Sheridan

Best Restaurant in Wales 2023: Heaney’s – Cardiff

Best Restaurant in Surrey 2023: Positano

Best Restaurant in Essex 2023: The Blue Strawberry Bistrot

Best Restaurant in Newcastle 2023: Victors Newcastle

Best Restaurant in Sheffield 2023: Carluccios

Best Restaurant in Bradford 2023: Café J’adore

Best Restaurant in Bristol 2023: Namak

Best Restaurant in Brighton 2023: The Salt Room Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Leeds 2023: Lala’s Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Birmingham 2023: Qavali

Best Restaurant in Southampton 2023: Figurati

Best Restaurant in Cambridge 2023: Mina Steakhouse

Best Young Chef 2023: Luke Selby

Best Bar 2023: Lab 22, Cardiff

Best International Cuisine 2023: Thai Square