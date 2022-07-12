Indian Fusion, located on Dewsbury Road, has been nominated for Takeaway of the Year in the Yorkshire and the Humber region.

Since setting up shop in 2016, the takeaway has built a loyal customer base and owner Abul Foysol has paid tribute to both his customers and his staff.

He said: "Over the years, we've had continuous support from customers. We opened in 2016 and have a lot of returning customers.

"It's fresh and authentic Indian and Bangladeshi food, we value our customers and we also give good service.

"I would like to thank all the customers for their continuous support, and all my staff. They work day in, day out."

The takeaway faces competition from across the region as they are part of a 10-strong list of nominees, featuring establishments such as Amirah Spice in Wakefield and Shabs Indian Kitchen in Hemsworth.

2022 marks the 11th edition of the English Curry Awards. Credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Abul said: "When I heard, I was kind of shocked and delighted. I feel privileged and honoured and I was over the moon.

"Whether we win or not, we feel privileged."