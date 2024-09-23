Coroners launch investigations into any deaths reported to them where it is thought that the circumstances were violent, unnatural. or where the cause is unknown. They are also called up if a person dies while in police custody, prison, or any other type of state detention. The coroner is also tasked with contacting a person’s nearest relatives after their death. Coroner’s officers are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of the following people. Anyone with any information should contact Wakefield Coroner’s Office on 01924 302180. Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.