Temple Newsam: 21 splendid pictures from inaugural food and drink festival at historic Leeds estate

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2025, 11:30 BST

The historic Temple Newsam estate in Leeds is hosting its first-ever food and drink festival this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, the Temple Newsam Food Festival, brings together international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts.

Set in the scenic grounds of Temple Newsam Park on the outskirts of Leeds, the festival promises an exciting weekend filled with family activities, immersive live performances, eccentric production, and a vibrant selection of food and drink.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured some of the best pictures from across the first day...

The Temple Newsam Food Festival, brings together international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts.

1. Temple Newsam Food Festival

The Temple Newsam Food Festival, brings together international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Angela Hughes, Sussana Spink and Denise Parkinson enjoyed their day out at the festival.

2. Temple Newsam Food Festival

Angela Hughes, Sussana Spink and Denise Parkinson enjoyed their day out at the festival. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Festivalgoers relaxing as they listen to the Leeds Project Big Band on stage

3. Temple Newsam Food Festival

Festivalgoers relaxing as they listen to the Leeds Project Big Band on stage | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Chef Owen Diaram doing a cookery display.

4. Temple Newsam Food Festival

Chef Owen Diaram doing a cookery display. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Children meet the animals from Ian's Mobile Farm.

5. Temple Newsam Food Festival

Children meet the animals from Ian's Mobile Farm. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Naomi Hipps of the the Leeds Project Big Band.

6. Temple Newsam Food Festival

Naomi Hipps of the the Leeds Project Big Band. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice