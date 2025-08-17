Taking place on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, the Temple Newsam Food Festival, brings together international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts.

Set in the scenic grounds of Temple Newsam Park on the outskirts of Leeds, the festival promises an exciting weekend filled with family activities, immersive live performances, eccentric production, and a vibrant selection of food and drink.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding captured some of the best pictures from across the first day...

The Temple Newsam Food Festival, brings together international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts.

Angela Hughes, Sussana Spink and Denise Parkinson enjoyed their day out at the festival.

Festivalgoers relaxing as they listen to the Leeds Project Big Band on stage

Chef Owen Diaram doing a cookery display.

Children meet the animals from Ian's Mobile Farm.

Naomi Hipps of the the Leeds Project Big Band.