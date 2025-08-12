The inaugural Temple Newsam food and drink festival will take place in Leeds this weekend.

The Temple Newsam Food Festival will be taking place in Leeds on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, bringing international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts.

Set in the scenic grounds of Temple Newsam Park on the outskirts of Leeds, the festival promises an exciting weekend filled with family activities, immersive live performances, eccentric production, and a vibrant selection of food and drink.

In partnership with Leeds Mind, the festival aims to surpass the £151,000 collectively raised for Mind charities across the north so far. Here’s everything you need to know...

What music, chef Demonstrations, and family entertainment performances will be taking place?

The Live Music Stage hosts 14 performances across the weekend, featuring the likes of soloists, duos, bands, and community groups from Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region. Ska tribute band Ska Britannia headline Saturday evening, whereas Queen tribute We Are Champion take centre stage on Sunday evening.

In partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide is the Live Cookery Theatre, host to eight different demonstrations from the region’s acclaimed Head Chefs and professional cooks. Highlights include Eight at Gazegill’s Douglas Crampton, The Drovers Arm’s Michael Cummings, and MasterChefs’ Owen Diaram.

The Live Entertainers Stage spotlights family comedy, magic, and ventriloquism from the established performers John Kimmons, Matthew J Magic, and The Magic Matt Show.

What activities and competitions will there be?

Complimentary festival programmes, handed out at the entrance, detail the varying activities running throughout the weekend, including the Foodie Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt and the Foodie Olympics host Sports Day-inspired mini-games with a culinary twist.

Stilt-walkers and roaming comedy are dotted around the festival site, whilst a traditional fun fair and Ian’s Mobile Petting Farm await nearby the activities area.

Those looking to learn new skills can try Within Range Airsoft target practice, Top of The Rock Tuition Instrument Lessons, Axes to Ashes Axe Throwing, and hourly Circus Skills Workshops.

Which international street food, independent drink, and artisan marketplaces will be in place?

Over 28 different independent street food and dessert vendors make up the Street Food Arena, each offering varying global flavours and international cuisines. 10 independent bars offer cocktails, spirits, cider, wine, coffee, tea, and fresh juice.

Alternatively, a Full Ale House, in partnership with Vocation Brewery, serves lagers, IPAs, and other cask favourites on draught. Bustling Artisan Marketplaces celebrate over 70 of Yorkshire’s local businesses and talented entrepreneurs.

Festival-goers are invited to explore some of the region’s brightest independent businesses, each offering handmade crafts, gifts, sweet and savoury goods, accessories, beverages, and more.

How much are tickets?

Adults tickets for both Saturday and Sunday remain on sales at £9.95 each, while U16 tickets are available at £5.95. Under 5s go free. Weekend passes for both days remain on sale at £14.95 and £7.95. All early bird discounts are sold out.

Optional donations on ticket sales and on-site donations aid toward Leeds Mind’s cause.

Anyone hoping to purchase tickets at the event are asked to check ticket availability before travelling to the event as tickets often sell out. If they are available on the door, it may just take a couple minutes longer to get in to the festival.

How can I travel to the event?

Bus numbers 163 and 19 from Leeds city centre service Temple Newsam. For the 163, the Halton Lidl stop drops you closest to the event site. For the 19, the Temple Gate Drive stop drops you a short walk from the festival, and is the closer of the two buses at only a 15 minute walk from site.

The nearest station is Cross Gates, approximately a 35 minute walk to the event site. Council-run public parking is available close to site in the field next door. This will be on the grass field next to Temple Newsam South Car Park.

There is an allocated disabled car park as near to the event site as possible with flat access onto site. Make the traffic stewards aware that this is where you prefer to park and they will point you in the right direction for accessible parking.

Additional information

The festival will be held within the same field as Temple Newsam Playground, surrounded by Elm Tree Walk and is predominantly open air.

Dogs are welcome at the event but they must be kept on a lead and any mess to be cleaned up, as well as being mindful of other attendees and their pets.

Folding chairs, tables etc are most welcome, but attendees are asked to clean up any rubbish and take any belongings home with them. Carers go free with a purchased child or adult ticket.