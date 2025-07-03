The Temple Newsam Food Festival: Debut north Leeds event announces music line-up with Queen tribute act
The Temple Newsam Food Festival will be held in the grounds of the stunning Leeds country house dating back to the Tudor period on August 16 and 17.
The festival has announced a string of local acts and two tribute bands to perform alongside cookery demonstrations, marketplaces and widespread family entertainment across the two days.
Festival director Michael Johnston: “Leeds has a wealth of wonderful local acts, and we want to properly celebrate that in our debut event.
“As well as the live music, we’ve got several other surprises up our sleeve, which we can’t wait to announce.”
Saturday, August 16
Headlining Saturday, August 16, are ‘Ska Britannia’, one of the UK’s most acclaimed tributes to the legacy of Ska music. Attendees can enjoy authentic covers of genre-defining artists including Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners, and more.
Also performing are the community-built Leeds Project Big Band, singer-songwriter Hannah Goodall, vintage-blues duo Washboard Resonators, and the Leeds-formed Johnny Storm Band.
Sunday, August 17
Headlining Sunday evening are the renowned ‘We Are Champion’, one of the region’s leading tributes to the all-time classics of Queen.
The afternoon also spotlights the talented Jess & Will Forrester, the returning Washboard Resonators, acoustic duo Marti & Ritch, and classic-rock troupe Danny Charles Band.
Both mornings of the event open with Will Forrester Smooth Sax, whilst each evening concludes with Live Ibiza Sax.
Additional Attractions
Between sets, guests can explore the mix of vendors in the Street Food Arena, where varying international flavours and global foods will be available.
Attendees can also visit the event’s Artisan Markets, which will host a range of Yorkshire’s small businesses and talented entrepreneurs, or one of the independent bars in the main arena.
In partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide, the Live Cookery Theatre hosts some of the city’s top culinary experts.
There will also be circus workshops, family magic, and performing arts run on the Live Entertainers stage, while further attractions include free kids activities, a mobile educational farm, a fun fair, roaming comedy, interactive performers, and various other undisclosed surprises.
For more information, tickets, and updates about the event, which is aiming to raise money for Leeds Mind, visit their website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.