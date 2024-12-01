Held today (Sunday, December 1), the Otley Victorian Fayre was originally the brainchild of Otley Chamber of Trade who wanted to give the town’s shops a boost in the run up to Christmas.
The first Fayre was held in 1985 and in 2023 a new Victorian Fayre Committee was formed, made up of volunteers who all live in Otley.
Residents enjoyed entertainment from local performing groups including children from Beckwithshaw, Ripley and Kettlesing schools.
Father Christmas himself even made an appearance...
