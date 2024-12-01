18 best pictures as hundreds turnout for annual Christmas Otley Victorian Fayre in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 16:12 BST

Hundreds have turned out to enjoy the 37th Otley Victorian Fayre in Leeds.

Held today (Sunday, December 1), the Otley Victorian Fayre was originally the brainchild of Otley Chamber of Trade who wanted to give the town’s shops a boost in the run up to Christmas.

The first Fayre was held in 1985 and in 2023 a new Victorian Fayre Committee was formed, made up of volunteers who all live in Otley.

Residents enjoyed entertainment from local performing groups including children from Beckwithshaw, Ripley and Kettlesing schools.

Father Christmas himself even made an appearance...

Santa with Elf Ellie May.

1. Otley Victorian Fayre

Santa with Elf Ellie May. | Steve Riding

A good crowd watch Inspirations dancers.

2. Otley Victorian Fayre 2024

A good crowd watch Inspirations dancers. | Steve Riding

Otley town cryer Terry Ford.

3. Otley Victorian Fayre 2024

Otley town cryer Terry Ford. | Steve Riding

Mr Chimney Sweep Chris Marley in the parade before entertaining the visitors.

4. Otley Victorian Fayre

Mr Chimney Sweep Chris Marley in the parade before entertaining the visitors. | Steve Riding

Rainbow Morris of Saltair in the parade.

5. Otley Victorian Fayre

Rainbow Morris of Saltair in the parade. | Steve Riding

Yorkshire Volunteers band in the parade.

6. Otley Victorian Fayre

Yorkshire Volunteers band in the parade. | Steve Riding

