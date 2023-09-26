Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

37 photo memories take you back to Otley in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in Otley during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

They showcase the best of what the town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Trevor Wallis, left, landlord of The Bowling Green pub is pictured with locals who took part in a Harry Potter reading marathon to raise £5,680 for Breast Cancer Research in February 2002. It was presented by the organiser Sue Robins to Val O'Brien, trustee of the charity.

1. Otley in the early 2000s

Trevor Wallis, left, landlord of The Bowling Green pub is pictured with locals who took part in a Harry Potter reading marathon to raise £5,680 for Breast Cancer Research in February 2002. It was presented by the organiser Sue Robins to Val O'Brien, trustee of the charity. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Landlords John and Val Ward celebrate after The Black Bull won a CAMRA award in March 2003.

2. Otley in the early 2000s

Landlords John and Val Ward celebrate after The Black Bull won a CAMRA award in March 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Caretakers Peter and Linda Robinson were retiring from working at Ashfield Primary School in April 2003. They are pictured their house which was decorated by pupils.

3. Otley in the early 2000s

Caretakers Peter and Linda Robinson were retiring from working at Ashfield Primary School in April 2003. They are pictured their house which was decorated by pupils. Photo: Helen Gardner

Photo Sales
Return to the Forbidden Planet rehearsals at Prince Henry's Grammar School in February 2002. Pictured, from left, operating a Klyston Generator are Sam Walls, Jonnie Saunders and David Walker.

4. Otley in the early 2000s

Return to the Forbidden Planet rehearsals at Prince Henry's Grammar School in February 2002. Pictured, from left, operating a Klyston Generator are Sam Walls, Jonnie Saunders and David Walker. Photo: Helen Gardner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:OtleyLeeds