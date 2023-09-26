These wonderful photos celebrate life in Otley during the early 2000s.
They showcase the best of what the town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 27 photo memories of Otley in 1996
1. Otley in the early 2000s
Trevor Wallis, left, landlord of The Bowling Green pub is pictured with locals who took part in a Harry Potter reading marathon to raise £5,680 for Breast Cancer Research in February 2002. It was presented by the organiser Sue Robins to Val O'Brien, trustee of the charity. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Otley in the early 2000s
Landlords John and Val Ward celebrate after The Black Bull won a CAMRA award in March 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Otley in the early 2000s
Caretakers Peter and Linda Robinson were retiring from working at Ashfield Primary School in April 2003. They are pictured their house which was decorated by pupils. Photo: Helen Gardner
4. Otley in the early 2000s
Return to the Forbidden Planet rehearsals at Prince Henry's Grammar School in February 2002. Pictured, from left, operating a Klyston Generator are Sam Walls, Jonnie Saunders and David Walker. Photo: Helen Gardner