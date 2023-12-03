Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

21 brilliant pictures from the Otley Christmas Victorian Fayre as Santa visits Leeds town

Hundreds of people gathered in Otley this weekend for the annual Victorian Fayre.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 17:15 GMT

The Leeds town hosted the 36th edition of the event on Sunday, with attractions including a Santa’s Grotto, reindeer, children’s rides and food stalls.

An official welcome from the Otley Mayor and Bellman at noon was followed by live entertainment on the main stage throughout the afternoon, including performances from local school choirs, a ukulele orchestra and folk strings band.

The Alan Furze Cup was awarded to the best stallholder on the day, as is tradition. This year, the Otley Victorian Fayre was hosted by Victorian Fayre Committee, made up of volunteers who all live in Otley.

Here are 21 of the best pictures from the event.

Otley resident Adrian Burns

1. Otley Victorian Fayre

Otley resident Adrian Burns Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Iveta Hlavenkova and Frank Jones of Folk Strings on stage

2. Otley Victorian Fayre

Iveta Hlavenkova and Frank Jones of Folk Strings on stage Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Otley All Saints Primary School choir singing loud and proud

3. Otley Victorian Fayre

Otley All Saints Primary School choir singing loud and proud Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Otley Victorian Fayre Committee members Kate MacGregor and Rebecca Richardson

4. Otley Victorian Fayre

Otley Victorian Fayre Committee members Kate MacGregor and Rebecca Richardson Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Children from Westgate Primary School on stage

5. Otley Victorian Fayre

Children from Westgate Primary School on stage Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The event ran from noon-6pm

6. Otley Victorian Fayre

The event ran from noon-6pm Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OtleyLeedsMayor