21 brilliant pictures from the Otley Christmas Victorian Fayre as Santa visits Leeds town
The Leeds town hosted the 36th edition of the event on Sunday, with attractions including a Santa’s Grotto, reindeer, children’s rides and food stalls.
An official welcome from the Otley Mayor and Bellman at noon was followed by live entertainment on the main stage throughout the afternoon, including performances from local school choirs, a ukulele orchestra and folk strings band.
The Alan Furze Cup was awarded to the best stallholder on the day, as is tradition. This year, the Otley Victorian Fayre was hosted by Victorian Fayre Committee, made up of volunteers who all live in Otley.
Here are 21 of the best pictures from the event.