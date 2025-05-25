Hundreds turned out to the grounds of Harewood House in Leeds for demonstrations, street food and an impressive artisan market.
Yorkshire’s premier food and drink festival takes places across the Bank Holiday weekend (May 24 to 26).
Plenty of street food vendors offered visitors a taste of countries from around the world.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Here are some of the best pictures from across the first day...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.