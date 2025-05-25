Hundreds turned out to the grounds of Harewood House in Leeds for demonstrations, street food and an impressive artisan market.

Yorkshire’s premier food and drink festival takes places across the Bank Holiday weekend (May 24 to 26).

Plenty of street food vendors offered visitors a taste of countries from around the world.

Here are some of the best pictures from across the first day...

1 . The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House Peter Dunne and Alex Dodd ready to tuck in at the Great British Food Festival.

2 . The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House Contestants brave the chilli eating contest.

3 . The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House A great crowd watch the chilli eating contest.

4 . The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House Ellie Bradford, Sam Gill and Isel Latif of Leeds relaxing at the festival celebrating Sam's birthday.

5 . The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House Poppy Barnard, five of Moortown, with her newly painted face.