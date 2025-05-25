Harewood House: 14 terrific pictures as Great British Food Festival returns to historic Leeds landmark

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th May 2025, 16:00 BST

The Great British Food Festival has returned to Leeds.

Hundreds turned out to the grounds of Harewood House in Leeds for demonstrations, street food and an impressive artisan market.

Yorkshire’s premier food and drink festival takes places across the Bank Holiday weekend (May 24 to 26).

Plenty of street food vendors offered visitors a taste of countries from around the world.

Here are some of the best pictures from across the first day...

Peter Dunne and Alex Dodd ready to tuck in at the Great British Food Festival.

1. The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House

Peter Dunne and Alex Dodd ready to tuck in at the Great British Food Festival. | Steve Riding

Contestants brave the chilli eating contest.

2. The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House

Contestants brave the chilli eating contest. | Steve Riding

A great crowd watch the chilli eating contest.

3. The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House

A great crowd watch the chilli eating contest. | Steve Riding

Ellie Bradford, Sam Gill and Isel Latif of Leeds relaxing at the festival celebrating Sam's birthday.

4. The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House

Ellie Bradford, Sam Gill and Isel Latif of Leeds relaxing at the festival celebrating Sam's birthday. | Steve Riding

Poppy Barnard, five of Moortown, with her newly painted face.

5. The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House

Poppy Barnard, five of Moortown, with her newly painted face. | Steve Riding

Hazel Dolman, four, of Leeds flying high at the festival.

6. The Great British Food Festival, Harewood House

Hazel Dolman, four, of Leeds flying high at the festival. | Steve Riding

